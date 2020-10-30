Triumph Trident 660 officially revealed: Specifications, details announced

After announcing the bike a few weeks back in its concept form, Triumph Motorcycles on Friday officially revealed the production version of the upcoming Trident 660 motorcycle to the world. Apart from sharing images of the production-spec model, the company also dropped all the awaited mechanical and hardware details on the motorcycle.

First things first, the Trident 660 is a completely new product from the ground up. It sources power from a new 660 cc in-line triple-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which has been rated to churn out 81 PS maximum power at 10,250 rpm and 64 Nm peak torque at 6,250 rpm. As per the official claims, the engine has been tuned to deliver 90% of the torque across most of the rev range. It is going to be available with slip and assist clutch and will deliver a unique triple sound, Triumph says. The transmission duties will be carried over by a 6-speed unit.

(Also Read: Triumph Tiger 850 Sport in the works)

Some of the key features of the new Trident 660 include its all-new multi-functional instruments with colour TFT display, and accessory fit “My Triumph" Connectivity System. It will also sport all-LED lighting and ABS of maximum safety. Its rider aids comprise of features such as Road and Rain riding modes, Switchable traction control (integrated into the riding modes), and Ride by wire throttle, something still unseen in the middleweight category of bikes the Trident aims to compete with.

(Also Read: BMW R 18 vs Triumph Rocket 3 GT: Specifications, prices compared)

Apart from the some segment-first features, the Trident 660 also comes kitted with high-spec premium equipment including Showa upside down forks and Showa preload adjustable monoshock RSU. For the braking duties the bike uses Nissin brakes with twin 310 mm discs and it rolls on Michelin Road 5 tyres.

Triumph Trident 660

The bike utilises an all-new chassis setup which has been designed to deliver comfortable ergonomics and rider friendly experience. It offers a very generous seat height of 805 mm to support riders of all heights. On the top of that, its overall weight stands at 189 kg (wet).

Its India arrival is expected to take place in early 2021.