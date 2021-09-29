Triumph Tiger Sport 660 global reveal on October 5th: What to expect

Triumph Tiger Sport 660 will feature a half-fairing design with a tall windscreen, delineating the adventure touring design DNA. In comparison to the donor model, it will offer a fairly upright riding stance with mid-set footpegs and taller handlebars.

At the heart of the bike will sit a familiar 660 cc inline three-cylinder engine. This engine will be responsible for delivering 80 bhp of maximum power at 10,250 rpm and a peak torque of 64 Nm at 6,250 rpm. This engine is also expected to have the same service interval as found on the Trident - 16,000 km (or 12 months). It may also get an unlimited mileage warranty for two years.

It 660 will go up against the Suzuki V-Strom 650, Kawasaki Versys 650 and the likes. Triumph Motorcycles has also confirmed that a Tiger 660 Rally is in the works which may be revealed in 2022.