Triumph Motorcycles India on Thursday launched the new Speed Triple 1200 RS in the country starting at ₹16.95 lakh (ex-showroom, India). As per the UK based premium motorcycle maker, the new Speed Triple 1200 RS is the most powerful iteration of the 'Speed Triple' series to be ever introduced.

The bike has been reworked heavily from the inside out. For starters, it sources power from a completely new and higher capacity 1160 cc triple-cylinder powertrain. This engine as per the bike maker has been 'developed with insights from its Moto2 race engine programme.'

The engine has been rated to push out a total of 180 PS of maximum power at 10,750 rpm, while the peak torque rating stands at 9,000 rpm. Apart from churning out more power and torque, the new engine also revs 650 rpm higher than the previous powertrain. It also benefits from a new 'free-breathing intake and exhaust.'

For folks wondering how the new engine sounds like, here's a short clip Triumph Motorcycle India tweeted earlier today.

The best sounding Speed Triple soundtrack ever - glorious, rich and raw for a hair-raising ride. The hair-raising new triple soundtrack is best experienced with headphones on.#SpeedTriple1200RS #SpeedTriple #TriplePoweredRevolution #ForTheRide #TriumphIndia pic.twitter.com/NApUzz8XMt — TriumphIndiaOfficial (@IndiaTriumph) January 28, 2021

Apart from making the bike more powerful, the company has also trimmed down the overall weight which further aids in improving the power-to-weight ratio of the motorcycle. In the latest avatar, the bike weighs 198 kgs which is straight 10 kgs lighter than the last model. As per the Triumph, the new bike boasts the highest power-to-weight ratio ever in the Speed Triple’s history. While the new ratio is 25% greater than the model it replaces, it is almost twice against the original Speed Triple motorcycle which started the revolution in 1994.

It comes with premium equipment and cycle parts including the fully-adjustable Ohlins suspension at both the front and rear end. As per Triumph, the suspension has been tuned to 'deliver the optimum balance of performance, comfort and control.' For stopping power, the motorcycle utilises new high-performance twin Brembo Stylema radial monoblock calipers for the front and a single Brembo twin-piston caliper which takes care of braking duties at the rear wheel.

In terms of technology and features updates, the bike sports an all-new 5" TFT instrument screen with multi-display layouts, a standard My Triumph Connectivity System, a new Cornering ABS, Triumph Shift Assist up-and-down quickshifter, full keyless system, switchable Cornering Traction Control (with IMU), new distinctive full LED lighting, and 5 new riding modes – including Track mode.

Two new paint schemes available on the Speed Triple 1200 RS.

The Speed Triple 1200 RS gets two new paint and graphics schemes - Sapphire Black, with red and silver graphics, or Matt Silver Ice, with black, silver and yellow graphics. It has a service interval period of 16,000 km and is offered with two years unlimited mileage warranty.