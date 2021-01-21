Triumph Motorcycles is gearing up to introduce the all-new Speed Triple 1200 RS on January 26th, and it will mark its presence in the Indian market a tad later on January 28th. Triumph Motorcycles India has announced the launch details of the upcoming full power naked roadster on its social media handles.

Apart from the announcement of the launch date, the British premium bike maker has also shown a glimpse of the new twin bug-eyed headlamp which seems to have taken inspiration from the current Street Triple RS sports bike.

The company is yet to unmask almost all of the details on the upcoming liter-class roadster which will break cover later this month. As the name suggests, the motorcycle will most likely carry a bigger 1200 cc powertrain, unlike the previous model which came with a smaller 1050 cc engine. Along with the displacement update, the power figures are also likely to shoot up than before. The new bike is expected to stand in the same league of hyper naked motorcycles such as the Ducati Streetfighter V4 and BMW S 1000 R.

Along with more power, the bike is also expected to lose some weight in order to level up on the overall performance. Also, goes without saying, expect a host of new updated features and electronics to bless the new Speed Triple.

The rest of the official details and technical specifications of the motorcycle will be revealed on January 26th.