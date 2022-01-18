HT Auto
This Bugatti electric scooter was at CES 2022. Did you notice?

Bugatti electric scooter is claimed capable of running 35 km on a single charge.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Jan 2022, 06:11 PM
The Bugatti electric scooter looks unique with its design.
Hypercar manufacturer Bugatti took the stage at CES 2022 to showcase its electric scooter that probably only a few people noticed. Developed in association with Bytech International, the all-electric electric scooter has been designed for daily use.

(Also Read: Bugatti registers 2021 as best sales year in 112 years; Chiron, Bolide sold out)

The Bugatti electric scooter comes available in three different colour options - Agile Blue, Silver and Black. The e-scooter weighs only 15.9 kg and gets power from a 700-watt electric motor.

The electric scooter is claimed capable of running 35 km on a single charge at a speed of up to 30 kmph. It comes with three different driving modes - Economy, City and Sport. Also, it comes with a cruise control function.

Bugatti claims that the electric scooter has been built on a magnesium alloy frame and it gets a portable and easily removable battery pack. The scooter also comes with a host of technology onboard such as a dual braking system with an electronic ABS on the rear wheel. It gets LED turn indicators, illuminated base and rear EB monogram projection logo, signifying the name Ettore Bugatti.

The electric scooter developed by Bugatti was one of the unique exhibits at the tech event in Las Vegas. The other vehicles with unique technologies showcased at the event included a colour-changing BMW iX, Pininfarina-designed liftback, and Chrysler Airflow prototype.

Speaking about the electric scooter, Wiebke Stahl, Managing Director at Bugatti International, said that Bugatti partnered with Bytech to develop the electric vehicle that expands the company's reach in electric mobility space.

First Published Date: 18 Jan 2022, 06:11 PM IST
TAGS: Bugatti electric scooter ev electric mobility electric vehicles
