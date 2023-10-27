HT Auto
Suzuki Announces Festive Offers On Its Motorcycles And Scooters. Check Them Out

Suzuki announces festive offers on its motorcycles & scooters. Check them out

Suzuki Motorcycles and Scooters India have announced offers for the festive season. The brand is offering a cashback of up to 5,000, loan up to 100 per cent and no hypothecation on scooters and motorcycles. Apart from this, Suzuki is offering a free riding jacket worth 6,999 and insurance benefits of up to 7,000 with the motorcycles. It is important to note that these offers are valid only till 31st October 2023.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Oct 2023, 11:40 AM
Image of Suzuki V-Strom SX 250 used for representational purpose only.
Image of Suzuki V-Strom SX 250 used for representational purpose only.

Suzuki currently sells its motorcycles, scooters and a few big bikes as well. The scooter portfolio consists of Avenis, Access 125, Burgman Street and Burgman Street EX. Then there are the motorcycles - V-Strom SX, Gixxer SF 250, Gixxer 250, Gixxer SF and Gixxer. Finally, there are the big bikes. Suzuki is currently offering Katana, Hayabusa and V-Strom 650XT.

It seems like Suzuki is currently working on expanding its big bike lineup with the introduction of V-Strom 800DE which has been spied on our roads quite a few times. It only shares the V-Strom name with the rest of the V-Strom motorcycles.

The 800DE uses a revised frame which houses an all-new mill with a capacity of 776 cc. It is a liquid-cooled, parallel-twin unit with a Suzuki Cross Balancer and a 270-degree crankshaft design. The engine produces 83 bhp of max power at 8,500 rpm and the torque output is not been revealed. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit. Suzuki claims fuel efficiency is 22.7 kmpl.

The motorcycle comes with ride-by-wire, fuel injection, a Bi-Directional Quick Shift System, a Suzuki Easy Start System, Low RPM Assist and a windshield with three adjustable positions. Moreover, there is also a USB socket to charge mobile devices, under protector and knuckle covers. There is also a Suzuki Drive Mode Selector with three different power output characteristics. The traction control has four modes and it can be turned off as well. Suzuki is also offering a 5-inch TFT screen for the instrument cluster.

First Published Date: 27 Oct 2023, 11:40 AM IST
TAGS: Avenis Burgman Street Access 125 Suzuki Motorcycles Suzuki

