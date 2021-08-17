Studds Shifter D5 Decor helmet launched in India with silicone-coated dual visor

Studds, the leading two-wheeler helmet manufacturer has announced the launch of Shifter D5 Decor helmet in India. The helmet has been priced at ₹2,265 and according to Studds, it is one of the ‘most stylish’ helmets in its range.

The new Shifter D5 Decor has been introduced in two different finish options –Gloss and Matte finish, while the paint options on the helmet include 10 different choices - Black N1, Black N2, Black, N3, Black, N5, Black N10, Matt Black N1, Matt Black N2, Matt Black, N3, Matt Black, N5 and Matt Black, N10.

(Also Read: Studds Thunder D7 Decor helmet launched with dynamic ventilation system)

As per the helmet maker, the Shifter D5 Decor gets UV resistant paint that protects the helmet's colour from fading and keeps the paint fresh throughout prolonged usage. It also gets a silicone-coated dual visor to aid the overall comfort of riders.

The helmet is available in three fits and sizes - Medium(570MM), Large(580MM) and Extra Large(600MM).

Some of the main features of the Shifter D5 Decor helmet include silicone coated quick release visor, aerodynamic design, regulated density EPS, hypoallergenic and replaceable liner, quick release chin strap, top air vents and chin air vents & air exhausts feature for added riding comfort.

(Also Read: Studds steps into motorcycle riding jackets range)

The outer shell of the helmet comes with a special high impact grade thermoplastic that as is claimed to aid safety on the outer shell of the helmet.

As per Studds, the helmet gets an aerodynamic shape that is beneficial in cutting the drag pressure at high speeds. The helmet also gets a quick release feature on the chin strap.