Studds Accessories, the popular two-wheeler helmets manufacturer has announced the launch of its motorcycle riding jackets range. The new riding jackets range by Studds has been priced from ₹6,500.

The company claims that its new jackets feature a protective, breathable mesh design for a generous airflow to keep the user cool during hot summer days riding. The jackets also benefit from a removable inner thermal liner that helps in riding when the temperature drops.

The newly announced jackets feature two different designs and colours. While one of the jackets get an all-black colour scheme, the other comes in fluorescent green and black.

Sidhartha Bhushan Khurana, Managing Director, Studds Accessories Ltd. said, "Our two-wheeler accessories vertical has contributed significantly to the entire sales of the company, and we are confident that with the introduction of riding jackets, we will be able to provide a holistic and enhanced riding experience to our customers. The new jackets are stylish and provide ultimate protection which will promote the culture of safe riding in the country. These jackets not only cater to professional riders, but they can also be used for the daily commute."

The company claims that its new range of jackets has been designed to perfectly fit the rider's body and come with simple-to-use adjustable elbow straps. There are several large multi-purpose pockets for carrying stuff such as keys, mobile phones and other knick-knacks.

The protectors inside the jacket include back protectors, shoulder protectors and elbow protectors to keep the rider safe in case of a mishap, in addition, it also gets impact protectors, rain liners and a thermal inner.