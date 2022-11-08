Sid Lal teases exhaust note of Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 ahead of launch

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is a cruiser motorcycle that will use the same engine as the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650.

Royal Enfield's next big launch is the Super Meteor 650. The motorcycle will be unveiled at EICMA 2022 on 8th November. Now, the managing director of Royal Enfield, Siddhartha Vikram Lal has teased a video of the Super Meteor 650. In the teaser, Sid Lal talks about the cruiser body style and shares his experience when he first time rode a Royal Enfield.

Sid Lal says “My first experience on a Royal Enfield was in the early 90s when we used to go long distance, it was on a sort of slightly chopped-up type of cruiser where you put your feet on the engine guards and just somehow make it cruiser-like and now we have come a very long way "

Then there is a short clip in which an early test mule of the Super Meteor 650 can be seen on a test track. The exhaust note can also be heard and it is raspy when compared to the current BS6 versions of the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. However, there is a possibility that the production-spec version of the Super Meteor 650 sounds a bit different.

Also Read : Will Royal Enfield unveil these 5 motorcycles at 2022 Rider Mania?

It is already known that Royal Enfield will use the same 648 cc, fuel-injected, four-stroke, parallel-twin motor that is air-oil cooled from the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650. The engine produces 47 hp of max power and 52 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch. It is expected that Royal Enfield will retune the engine so that it suits the characteristics of a cruiser.

The design of the Super Meteor 650 is of a typical cruiser with a big fuel tank, wide handlebars and front-set footpegs. There is a circular headlamp which is expected to be an LED unit, the tail lamp is the same one found on the Meteor 350. The instrument cluster and the switch gear will also be borrowed from the Meteor 350.

First Published Date: