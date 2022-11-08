HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Sid Lal Teases Exhaust Note Of Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Ahead Of Launch

Sid Lal teases exhaust note of Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 ahead of launch

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is a cruiser motorcycle that will use the same engine as the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Nov 2022, 10:43 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
A test mule of Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650.
A test mule of Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650.
A test mule of Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650.
A test mule of Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650.

Royal Enfield's next big launch is the Super Meteor 650. The motorcycle will be unveiled at EICMA 2022 on 8th November. Now, the managing director of Royal Enfield, Siddhartha Vikram Lal has teased a video of the Super Meteor 650. In the teaser, Sid Lal talks about the cruiser body style and shares his experience when he first time rode a Royal Enfield.

Sid Lal says “My first experience on a Royal Enfield was in the early 90s when we used to go long distance, it was on a sort of slightly chopped-up type of cruiser where you put your feet on the engine guards and just somehow make it cruiser-like and now we have come a very long way "

Similar Bikes

Find more Bikes
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
349 cc
₹1.76 - 2.08 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Continental Gt 650 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Continental Gt 650
648 cc
₹2.88 - 3.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
648 cc
₹2.48 - 3.04 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
₹1.7 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
648 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹3.25 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Royal Enfield Classic 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Classic 350
349.34 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Then there is a short clip in which an early test mule of the Super Meteor 650 can be seen on a test track. The exhaust note can also be heard and it is raspy when compared to the current BS6 versions of the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. However, there is a possibility that the production-spec version of the Super Meteor 650 sounds a bit different.

Also Read : Will Royal Enfield unveil these 5 motorcycles at 2022 Rider Mania?

It is already known that Royal Enfield will use the same 648 cc, fuel-injected, four-stroke, parallel-twin motor that is air-oil cooled from the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650. The engine produces 47 hp of max power and 52 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch. It is expected that Royal Enfield will retune the engine so that it suits the characteristics of a cruiser.

The design of the Super Meteor 650 is of a typical cruiser with a big fuel tank, wide handlebars and front-set footpegs. There is a circular headlamp which is expected to be an LED unit, the tail lamp is the same one found on the Meteor 350. The instrument cluster and the switch gear will also be borrowed from the Meteor 350.

First Published Date: 08 Nov 2022, 10:43 AM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Interceptor 650 Continental GT 650
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Svitch Bike's LITE XE electric bicycle comes with an adjustable handlebar, seat bar, and suspension.
This foldable luxury e-bike with five modes can help you beat pollution
Seema Devi is seen here navigating her e-rickshaw in Nagrota.
Seema Devi, J&K's first e-rickshaw driver, paves way for women on the move
Porsche_design_912
Porsche slaps an actual exhaust on soundbar. Because why not?
New Delhi, Oct 18: Volunteers hold placards at a traffic point as part of the Delhi government's Red Light On, Gaadi Off campaign to reduce pollution level in the national capital, at ITO, in New Delhi on Monday.
Delhi government's ‘Red light on, Gaadi off’ campaign launch postponed
GMC Hummer EV comes as one of the most ambitious product from the US auto major.
GMC Hummer EV recalled over battery pack sealing issue, 735 units affected

Trending this Week

skoda_kushaq_octavia
Skoda sells more cars in India than China
CNG_Boot_Space_1579603511215
Top 6 CNG cars under 10 lakhs
Kia_Carens
Planning to buy Kia Carens? Check new price list
Tata_1
Tata Nexon, Harrier and others to cost more from today. Check new prices
petrol_diesel_india_1
Indians munched more miles during festive season

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Thousands of old vehicles impounded in Delhi so far this year: Data
Thousands of old vehicles impounded in Delhi so far this year: Data
Toyota Innova HyCross leaked ahead of global debut next week
Toyota Innova HyCross leaked ahead of global debut next week
Driving to work in Delhi? Ban on BS 3 petrol, BS 4 diesel cars continue
Driving to work in Delhi? Ban on BS 3 petrol, BS 4 diesel cars continue
As Elon Musk focuses on Twitter, his $56 billion Tesla salary goes to trial
As Elon Musk focuses on Twitter, his $56 billion Tesla salary goes to trial
Mercedes-Benz electric EQB, GLB luxury SUVs to launch on December 2
Mercedes-Benz electric EQB, GLB luxury SUVs to launch on December 2

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city