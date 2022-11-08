Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 officially unveiled, will soon launch in India

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will use the same engine as the 650 Twins. The motorcycle is designed as a cruiser and will be the new flagship for the manufacturer.

Royal Enfield unveiled the Super Meteor 650 at EICMA 2022 after being under development for a few years. The new motorcycle is the flagship cruiser from the manufacturer and it is expected that it will sit above the Continental GT 650. Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will be launched in India in the coming months as the dealership training has been completed. The motorcycle will be offered in two variants. The Super Meteor 650 and Super Meteor 650 Tourer.

The Super Meteor 650 is the solo tourer variant and will be available in five colourways - Astral Black, Astral Blue, Astral Green, Interstellar Grey and Interstellar Green. The Super Meteor 650 Tourer is the grand tourer variant and will be available in two colourways - Celestial Red and Celestial Blue

Also Read : Will Royal Enfield unveil these 5 motorcycles at 2022 Rider Mania?

The engine on the Super Meteor 650 is the same as the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650. However, the head and the side panels have a slightly new design and are finished in matte black. It still produces 47 Ps of max power at 7,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 52 Nm at 5,650 rpm.

The chassis on the motorcycle is a steel tubular spine frame that is suspended by 43 mm up-side down forks in the front and twin gas-charged shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties are handled by a 320 mm disc in the front and a 300 mm disc at the rear. There is also dual-channel ABS as standard.

The motorcycle is supported by an extensive ecosystem of Genuine Motorcycle Accessories that complement its touring capabilities. Some of the accessories that are on offer are bar end mirrors, deluxe footpeg, solo finisher, LED indicators and machined wheels, deluxe touring dual-seat, touring windscreen, passenger backrest, deluxe footpegs, long haul panniers, touring handlebar and LED indicators.

First Published Date: