Royal Enfield has launched the Meteor 350 cruiser in the Philippines market. It has been priced at PHP 232,000 (equivalent of ₹3.45 lakh) in Philippines. Meteor 350 was launched in India last year in November. Apart from this, the bike has already been launched in several other international markets including Europe and Thailand. The internationally sold model is no different in comparison to the model sold in the home market (India).

The bike is available in three variants- Fireball, Stellar, and Supernova. While the Fireball variant is the base model which sits at the entry line, Supernova is the top-of-the-line trim. All the variants differ from each other in terms of external paint schemes and equipment kits but come based on the same engine and platform. Also, the Tripper Navigation feature is offered as standard in all three trims.

The bike sources power from a 348 cc, single-cylinder engine which churns out 20.2 bhp of maximum power and 27Nm of peak torque. The transmission option includes a 5-speed constant mesh unit.

It has also come out to be a new favorite in the 350 cc segment in India as the company sold 8,624 units of the retro cruiser last month in the country.

In the Indian market, the Meteor 350 Fireball variant is priced at ₹ 2.03 lakh, the Stellar is priced at ₹ 2.09 lakh and the top-spec Meteor 350 Supernova is priced at ₹ 2.20 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom). Some of the key rivals to the Meteor 350 include the recently launched Honda H'Ness 350, Jawa bikes and the Benelli Imperiale.

Recently, the Chennai-based bike maker has also launched 'Make it Yours' customisation program for its range of helmets and apparel.