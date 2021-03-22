Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > Top five best-selling 350 cc bikes in February - Classic, Bullet, H'Ness & more
Royal Enfield Classic 350 in Metallo Silver colour option.

2 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2021, 01:02 PM IST Prashant Singh

  • Not only a brand like Benelli is trying to make the most of the booming space, but also Honda has launched not one but two bikes to challenge the dominance of Royal Enfield in the segment.
The 350 cc two-wheeler segment has seen a lot of action lately. Not only a brand like Benelli is trying to make the most of the booming space, but Honda has also launched not one but two bikes in the 350 cc segment to challenge the dominance of the Chennai-based retro classic bike maker - Royal Enfield. Here's the list of the top five best-selling 350 cc bikes in India last month (February 21).

Royal Enfield Classic 350: The Classic 350 has been ruling the roost in the segment for a long time and how. Royal Enfield's 350 cc contender is miles ahead in terms of sales when compared to the runner-up, and the bike has managed to maintain the same trend for a long time. Last month the company managed to sell a total of 36,025 units of the bike. For the record, at this number, the Classic 350 also takes the sixth spot in the overall top ten most selling bikes in India in February'21. Albeit, in comparison to the Febraury'20 performance, the Year-on-Year sales of the bike have seen a decline of 13.75% as the company managed to sell 41,766 units of Classic 350 in the corresponding month of the last year.

Royal Enfield Bullet: After the Classic, the RE Bullet takes the second position in the 350 cc segment. The company has managed to sell a total of 11,044 units of the Bullet last month which is 4.30% more in comparison to the units sold in the month of February'20.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350: Launched in November last year, Meteor 350 has come out to be a new favorite in the 350 cc segment. Royal Enfield sold 8,624 units of the retro cruiser last month.

Royal Enfield Electra: The Chennai-based bike maker managed to sell 6,477 units of Electra last month. Electra is one of the oldest bikes on the list and still enjoys a huge demand thanks to its cult following, especially in semi-urban and rural areas.

Honda CB H'Ness 350: It was launched by Honda in the last quarter of 2020. The Japanese automaker has managed to sell a total of 3,268 units of the H'Ness last month which has helped the two-wheeler to make it on this list.

