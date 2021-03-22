Top five best-selling 350 cc bikes in February - Classic, Bullet, H'Ness & more

1

Royal Enfield Classic 350: The Classic 350 has been ruling the roost in the segment for a long time and how. Royal Enfield's 350 cc contender is miles ahead in terms of sales when compared to the runner-up, and the bike has managed to maintain the same trend for a long time. Last month the company managed to sell a total of 36,025 units of the bike. For the record, at this number, the Classic 350 also takes the sixth spot in the overall top ten most selling bikes in India in February'21. Albeit, in comparison to the Febraury'20 performance, the Year-on-Year sales of the bike have seen a decline of 13.75% as the company managed to sell 41,766 units of Classic 350 in the corresponding month of the last year.