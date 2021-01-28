After introducing the Make-It-Yours initiative for bikes last year, the Chennai-based motorcycle has recently rolled out the same customisation and personalisation program for its helmet and apparel line. As seen previously, motorcycle enthusiasts will now be able to customise their Royal Enfield t-shirts as well as helmets under the MiY program which starts from ₹3,200 for helmets and ₹1,250 for t-shirts.

(Also Read: This Pune eatery is offering Royal Enfield bike on finishing its 'Bullet Thali')

Once the customisation is set and done online, the final gear/apparel will be delivered to the customer within 15-30 days of the order placement. For the record, previously the MiY initiative first rolled out with the Meteor 350 as well as the 650 Twins in 2020.

The company has over 7,000 personalisation options for its range of helmets. The personalisation options include options for the shape of the shell, internal fabric, colour palettes, graphics, and visors. In addition to this, users can also add text of their choice over the helmet of up to 14 and 20 characters in first and second row, respectively.

As far as customisation on apparel goes, customers have over 15,000 personalisation options with the use of texts, decals, graphics, colours, and more.

(Also Read: Royal Enfield Classic 350CC modified into bike ambulance Rakshita by DRDO, CRPF)

Speaking about the launch of the new MiY initiative for gears and apparel, Vinod K. Dasari, CEO - Royal Enfield, said, "A first of its kind, engaging and exciting purchase journey, MiY has received fabulous response from consumers. It has truly broadened the horizons for brand Royal Enfield, as several new buyers have opted to purchase via MiY to personalize and build motorcycles that have been a true reflection of their own personalities. We are extremely happy to extend the Make It Yours initiative to our range of apparel, including t-shirts and helmets."











