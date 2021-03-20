It is no news that the Chinese auto market is filled with a number of blatantly copied cars and bikes. From look-alike Lamborghinis to Ducatis, you'll find everything in China but they are quite not the same. This time around, a copy of India's own Royal Enfield Himalayan has surfaced on the internet and it is called Hanway G30 adventure bike. To make the package more tempting, the bike has been added with LED lights, a fully digital screen and Upside Down front forks.

The Hanway G30 is a 250 cc adventure touring motorcycle and on paper, it seems to be lower in comparison to the Himalayan in terms of overall technical specifications. It gets a 249cc single-cylinder engine which churns out 26bhp of maximum power and 22 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain comes in a similar duplex split double cradle chassis as seen on the Himalayan. Along with that, it gets a 35mm USD front fork and a monoshock at the rear.

To give the Hanway G30 a more intimidating appeal it gets an additional kit that includes features such as tubeless tyres on spoke wheels, TFT instruments, USD forks and LED headlamps with a DRL. For the record, this is yet not available in the Himalayan. It costs an equivalent of ₹1.92lakh which makes it cheaper than the model it comes copied from.

As far as the reliability of the Hanway goes, hopes are not too high from this Himalayan copy. The chances of it ever making its way to the Indian market are slim.