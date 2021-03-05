It is no news that the all-new Royal Enfield Classic 350 is under development and is likely to go on sale in India later this year. It has also been spotted amidst road tests several times in the past. The available spy images do reveal some significant details on the upcoming Classic which is bound to receive some heavy updates for 2021.

Here's a list of top updates the new bike is likely to bring forward:

New platform:

One of the most prominent changes on the new Classic 350 is going to be its new platform which is shared with the already present Meteor 350 motorcycle. The use of a new platform is expected to improve the road manners of Royal Enfield's most popular bike.

New engine:

Apart from the new platform, the Classic 350 is also likely going to use the same 349 cc air-cooled engine as the Meteor. As HT Auto's test revealed, this engine will likely improve the noise and vibration issues on the current model since it is a significantly refined unit than the current engine.

Tripper navigation:

As seen on the recently launched Himalayan 2021, the new Classic 350 may also receive the Tripper turn-by-turn navigation feature. It was first launched with the Meteor 350 last year.

Updated body panels, same look:

Some of the new changes the bike is going to sport include revised cushioning on the seat and updated switchgear. In addition to that, it also seems to feature a slightly tweaked exhaust system.

Expected price?

While the current model has been priced in the range of ₹1.67 lakh (ex-showroom), expect the new Classic to start from ₹1.72 lakh (ex-showroom).