Royal Enfield is gearing up to introduce a number of new colour options to its Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650 bikes. As per a leaked image (above), the Chennai-based bikemaker will introduce four new colour options on its Interceptor 650 bike. The new options include Ravishing Black, Grey Goose, Royal Red and Ventura Blue paint schemes. The fresh paint schemes will be sold alongside the existing options - Baker Express, Glitter and Dust, and Orange Crush options.

Its cafe racer counterpart, Continental GT 650, meanwhile, will receive five new paint options - three dual-tone colour (Cookies and Cream, Ventura Black and Blue, and British Racing Lean) and two single-tone options (Mr. Clean and GT Red).

The chances are that these options may be introduced with the MY21 update which will be launched in the next few months. Along with the new colours, the bikes will also likely be given the Tripper Navigation system which was first introduced on the Meteor 350 and was later added on the Himalayan. While there may be additions to the paint schemes and features, the 650 cc twin-cylinder engine will likely remain unchanged.

If such is the case, expect a rise in the pricing of both bikes. For the record, at present, the Interceptor 650’s price range starts from around ₹2.70 lakh to ₹2.91 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), on the other hand, the price for the Continental GT 650 starts at ₹2.85 lakh and goes up to ₹3.07 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).