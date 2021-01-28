Upcoming Royal Enfield bikes in 2021 with Tripper turn-by-turn navigation

Royal Enfield is updating its entire product line up and has planned a number of new launches for the year 2021. Below is the list of the upcoming Royal Enfield bikes in 2021 which will likely be kitted up with its new Tripper turn-by-turn navigation feature which was introduced with the launch of Meteor 350 last year.

2021 Himalayan:

The new 2021 Himalayan is going to be the most imminent launch from Royal Enfield. The bike was recently spotted doing rounds on the public roads and reports say that it will also be introduced in three new colour schemes. Spy shots have revealed an updated instrument console on the new Himalayan featuring an additional dial for the tripper navigation feature. The launch of the updated Himalayan will take place within the next few days. More details on the new adventure tourer will be announced soon.

2021 Interceptor 650:

The Chennai-based bike maker will introduce the updated Interceptor 650 in India later this year. Along with the paint and design updates, the mid-segment retro classic bike may also feature the new Tripper Navigation system borrowed from the Meteor 350.

New-gen Classic 350:

Royal Enfield is all geared up for the introduction of the new Classic 350 motorcycle in India. The same is likely to be introduced by the third-quarter or before, this calendar year. The new Classic will be heavily updated in comparison to the model it replaces. It will feature a new engine, frame, also suspension and several fresh features including the Tripper turn-by-turn navigation.

2021 Continental GT 650:

Along with the new Interceptor 650, also the Continental GT 650 will be updated with Tripper Navigation feature. Both the bikes qualify to receive the technology as they stand as the flagship products in the company’s line up.

Royal Enfiled 650cc cruiser:

The company is also developing a new bigger capacity KX based cruiser which has been spotted getting tested several times in the past. This bike will likely roll out by the end-2021, and may also receive the popular Tripper Navigation feature.