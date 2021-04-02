The Royal Enfield Interceptor INT 650 motorcycle is already popular among retro bike enthusiasts for its charming old-school looks. Now an Instagram user named “view1919" has taken things to the next level. The user posted a rendering image of a modified Interceptor 650 which features some subtle yet impressive exterior changes, making the twin-cylinder bike even more classic looking, covered in chrome to the teeth.

As the image shows, the use of chrome has been pretty extensive. From fenders, fuel tank, engine, and grab rail, the shiny paint has taken over on the Interceptor for good.

The front fender is larger than the unit found on the stock bike, in addition, it also gets a metal plate with "Royal Enfield" brand name. The artist has also updated the attachment points of this fender, as found on classic bikes from the 80's. The header pipes on the motorcycle have also been updated. Other than that, there are minor tweaks introduced to the seat, and tail section, still, they are very subtle yet bring out quite a difference.

Recently, Royal Enfield has also introduced new colours on its 650 Twins - Interceptor INT 650 and Continental GT 650.

The INT 650 gets two new Standard (single tone) colourways - Canyon Red and Ventura Blue; two new Custom (dual tone) colourways - Downtown Drag, and Sunset Strip. There is also a new version of the ‘chrome’ variant in Mark 2. Apart from this, it retains the existing single-tone Orange Crush and the dual-tone Baker Express. (More details here)