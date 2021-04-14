Royal Enfield Classic 350 is reaching the end of its current lifecycle and will soon be replaced by an all-new model in the next few months. Now, new spy images of the 2021 Classic 350 have surfaced on the internet revealing fresh details on the upcoming retro cruiser motorcycle.

As the spy images suggest, the front end of the motorcycle clearly remains indistinctive. There is the same front circular headlamp residing under the chrome housing. The front suspension fork unit also remains unchanged and continues to lend it a raw and muscular appeal. There is a new design for the indicator lights but it is still not clear if LEDs will be used for indicators or the Classic will continue to use the halogen units as seen in the existing model.

(Also Read: Luggage options launched for 2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650)

Over the sides it is very much clear that a new frame has been employed which is borrowed from the Meteor 350. The J frame sourced from the Meteor will upgrade the overall riding experience of the Classic. Also, a new 349 cc single-cylinder engine will be used which will deliver 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm, and will come paired with a five-speed manual transmission. The new powertrain will feature an advanced SOHC setup and a balancer shaft in order to keep the vibrations under check, and thus will be a majorly improved engine over the current unit.

The new-gen Classic 350 will receive Tripper Navigation feature. Image Courtesy: Grasholt Vlogs

When launched, expect the Classic 350 to also benefit from an official set of accessories it was recently spotted getting tested with. (Find more details here).

It will continue to lock horns with the bikes such as the Benelli Imperiale 400 and the Honda CB H'Ness 350.