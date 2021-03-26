Royal Enfield has updated its official website page with new products listed under the “Luggage" section for Continental GT 650 and the Interceptor INT 650. For the record, previously, the section used to be empty.

The company has launched soft panniers for both the 650 Twins. These panniers are made up of canvas and feature water resistance. They have a capacity of 8.5L each and can hold a max load of 3kg. In addition, they also come with quick-release straps.

The set of panniers cost ₹6,000, however, a single RHS pannier has been priced at ₹4,000. There is also a pannier mounting kit available on the company site. While the entire mounting kit set costs ₹1,600, the RHS side single unit costs ₹1,200. After the new luggage panniers, the company may also introduce additional accessories including alloy wheels in the 650 Twins.

Royal Enfield recently introduced the updated Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 in new colour options. The Interceptor INT 650 now gets seven colour options, while the Continental GT 650 gets five new paint themes.

The 650 Twins have also been introduced with new MiY options which will provide customers a choice to personalise their motorcycles according to their own taste and style. The new MiY options include seats, sump guards, touring mirrors, flyscreen, and a host of other options.

The new Interceptor 650 (Standard) has been priced from ₹2,75,467, the Custom colourways have been priced at ₹2,83,593 and the chrome variant Mark 2 is available at ₹2,97,133. (All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi)











