Royal Enfield has hiked the prices of its popular Classic 350 motorcycle yet again for 2021. The Classic 350 range of bikes now start from ₹1,75,405 and extend up to ₹1,92,608 (Both prices are ex-showroom, Ahmedabad). Save for the price hike, there is no other change on the retro classic motorcycle.

(Also Read: Benelli's rival to Royal Enfiled 650 cc bikes headed for India launch)

Check below for the complete price list of new Royal Enfield Classic 350:

Classic 350 (Ash/Chestnut/Reddich Red/Pure Black/M. Silver): ₹ 1,67,235 (vs ₹ 1,61,688)

1,67,235 (vs 1,61,688) Classic 350 (Black): ₹ 1,75,405 (vs ₹ 1,69,617)

1,75,405 (vs 1,69,617) Classic 350 (Gun Grey Alloy Wheel): ₹ 1,89,360 (vs ₹ 1,79,809)

1,89,360 (vs 1,79,809) Classic 350 (Orange Ember/Metallio Silver): ₹ 1,89,360 (vs ₹ 1,79,809)

1,89,360 (vs 1,79,809) Classic 350 (Stealth Black/Chrome Black): ₹ 1,92,608 (vs ₹ 1,86,319)

1,92,608 (vs 1,86,319) Classic 350 (Gun Grey Spoke Wheel): ₹ 1,77,294 (vs ₹ 1,71,453)

1,77,294 (vs 1,71,453) Classic 350 (Signal Airborne Blue): ₹ 1,85,902 (vs ₹ 1,83,164)

The company is also planning to introduce an updated version of its highest-selling motorcycle in the country soon. The next-gen Classic 350 has already been spotted doing rounds on the public roads and is expected to go on sale in India later this year. It will be based on a new engine and platform shared with the Meteor 350 motorcycle.

In addition to that, the new Classic 350 is also expected to receive Tripper turn by turn navigation feature which debuted in Meteor 350 and was also introduced in the recently launched Himalayan 2021 (more details here)

(Also Read: Royal Enfield makes Japan debut, opens first flagship store in Tokyo)

All prices are ex-showroom, Ahmedabad