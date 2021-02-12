Royal Enfield on Thursday launched the much awaited Himalayan 2021 adventure motorcycle in the country at a price tag of ₹201314 (ex-showroom). The bookings for the updated ADV have commenced across the authorised Royal Enfield stores in India. The new bike has been introduced in three new distinctive, terrain-inspired colourways, along with a number of changes inside out.

(Also Read: Up to five months of waiting period on Royal Enfield Meteor 350)

The new Himalayan has been introduced in new Granite Black (mix of matte and gloss), Mirage Silver and Pine Green colours. The new paint schemes will retail alongside the existing Rock Red, Lake Blue and Gravel Grey colours.

With the yearly update, the Himalayan has received the Make It Yours - MiY - initiative which allows customers to personalize and accessorise their motorcycles across all channels - the RE App, the website and at dealerships.

One of the major updates on the new Himalayan include the addition of Tripper turn-by-turn feature. Along with this, it has also received other tweaks to the seat, the rear carrier, front rack and there is also a new windscreen. This, as per the company, makes the versatile adventure tourer 'even more capable and comfortable.'

(Also Read: Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 alloy wheels to launch soon)

Commenting on the journey of the Himalayan and the launch of the new motorcycle, Mr Vinod K Dasari, CEO, Royal Enfield said “In a short span of just 5 years, the Royal Enfield Himalayan has opened up a new category within global adventure touring, has successfully established itself as a truly global motorcycle, and has been among the most sought after motorcycle for Royal Enfield across several geographies. The originally developed 2016 Himalayan was a category first, and was a very versatile and accessible motorcycle. Over the years, together with feedback from our riding community, we have consistently evolved the Himalayan in design and functionality, and improved the overall ride experience."







