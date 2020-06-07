Actor Rohit Bose Roy had a "therapeutic" Sunday.

Posing with his bike in his latest photo, Rohit tweeted: "Sunday ride done right!! So after almost 4 months, I went on a ride and I wish I had words to express that feeling one feels when the wind hits your face..it isn't just exhilaration, it's a mix of LIFE and FREEDOM! It's therapeutic.. wish you all love and good health! #RideMore."

He has often taken to social media to share how much he loves riding bikes and that it's one of the things that he misses during the ongoing lockdown.

The Indian FTR 1200 that Roy was spotted posing with is one of the latest additions in his garage. The bike was launched in the Indian market in 2019 and is currently being sold at huge discounts.

At the heart of the FTR 1200 sits a 1,203 cc V-Twin engine which is also shared with the FTR 1200 S/RR and the recently revealed FTR 1200 Carbon. It is a liquid-cooled unit which is known to deliver 126 PS of power and 120 Nm of peak torque. As per the company, this engine has been tuned to deliver an exhilarating low-end/mid-range torque delivery.

Its electronics package include lean-angle sensitive stability control, ABS, traction control and wheelie mitigation control. It also gets three riding modes which comprise Standard, Sport and Rain. There is also a 4.3-inch fully-digital and coloured instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and USB fast-charger port.

Roy also has a couple of more bikes in his garage including an Indian Scout Bobber.