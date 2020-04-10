This motorcycle company will deliver bikes at your home if you live in the U.S.

Indian Motorcycle has announced the launch of 'Click.Deliver.Ride' program under which the company is providing customers an option of buying its bikes online or at a phone call. The company will then deliver the bikes at home.

Since the U.S. is among one of the worst hit countries by the coronavirus pandemic, people are advised not to set foot outside their homes and this has drastically pulled down the auto sales in the country.

Indian Motorcycle isn't the first to adopt such a program to grip the falling sales. Since several other automakers are offering similar deals, read more here.

The 'Click. Deliver. Ride' program has been introduce to enable business continuity of the Indian Motorcycle dealers and will also help the company to navigate through these testing times.

(Also Read: Meet Apex Predator, a custom Harley-Davidson Sportster XR1200)

"Over the last month, we've all had to adjust to a new way of life and have had to alter the ways in which we conduct our business," quoted Mike Dougherty, Indian Motorcycle President. "Our hope is that Click. Deliver. Ride. will help bring peace of mind to both our loyal customers and our network of dealers."

While online options such as customization as well as choosing a bike will likely continue, bike purchase and home delivery offer is for a limited time only. Likely until things are stabilized and back on track within a few months.

In other updates, Indian Motorcycles pulled the veil off the new Scout Bobber Sixty in March. It is a stripped-down iteration of the famous Scout Bobber motorcycle. Though, from the exterior appearance, it surely doesn't look like it thanks to a number of styling tweaks it carries over the original model. In terms of mechanicals, it delivers 74 PS and 88 Nm from its 999 cc V-Twin engine. It comes paired to a 5-speed transmission. (Read more on it here).



















