Harley-Davidson has announced the winner of its 'King of Kings 2020' competition which is a custom Sportster XR1200 called Apex Predator. The bike is built by Oscar Peralta from Querétaro, Mexico and his dealership team.

The 'Apex Predtor' is basically a Harley-Davidson XR1200 motorcycle. It uses a hand-built 2-1-2 exhaust system. This exhaust routes under the seat and comes out through a one of a kind custom tail unit.

At the front, it borrows the headlight from a Harley-Davidson Breakout, while all the hand/foot controls along with its Alcantara seat, are purely custom made components.

The motorcycle has been given a sterling green powder coat finish with contrasting yellow highlights as seen on its brake calipers, seat and rear twinshock springs.

The Apex Predator also gets its name from the improvement it carries over the original model in terms of the performance and handling. Speaking of which, it gets Showa Big Piston Forks as well as Wavy brake discs (front) which certainly should improve its overall riding and handling dynamics, along with the braking.

At the heart of this bike sits a 1200 cc V-Twin, four-stroke, air-cooled engine with a claimed 90 PS of maximum power and 100 Nm of peak torque. For the uninitiated, this engine is based on that of the Harley-Davidson's XL1200 Sportster boasting a high compression 10.0:1 and a raised rev range of 7000 rpm. It featured a downdraught electronic sequential port fuel injection system with an up-swept, high volume 2:1:2 exhausts.

The Harley-Davidson XR1200 made its name for an outright sporty performance and handling, which was unmatched in all of the Harley's line-up.

In other news, Harley-Davidson India has launched the 2020 Low Rider S BS 6 at a price of ₹14.69 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). (Read full information here)




























