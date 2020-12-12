Piaggio is all set to launch the Aprilia SXR 160 maxi-scooter in the Indian market by the end of this month. The model was earlier showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 and was slated to go on sale in the country in the earlier part of the year, but the pandemic threw a wrench in its launch plans. Now, the company has announced its launch plans and has also commenced the official pre-bookings on Friday at a token amount of ₹5,000.

Piaggio has commenced the production of Aprilia SXR 160 at its Baramati plant, Pune. The firm has also announced that the scooter will start arriving at the dealerships towards the month-end and deliveries will be initiated soon.

Piaggio understands that the premium scooter space is current completely unoccupied and India has huge potential as a growing market. Thus, SXR 160 seems to be the right fit for the country. “It is a great feeling as our premium scooter, the Aprilia SXR 160, has started rolling out of the production lines. 2020 was a year filled with challenges, but we were determined to fulfil our promise of delivering the much-anticipated scooter at the earliest," said Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director, Piaggio India.

While Aprilia is yet to speak out on the official technical specifications of the scooter, but feature details have already been announced officially. The new SXR 160 will come kitted with a host of features such as wrap-around LED headlights, LED taillights, longer, bigger and comfortable seating, full digital cluster, mobile connectivity option, adjustable rear suspension, disc brake with ABS and signature Aprilia graphics. Its colour palette will include Glossy Red, Matt Blue, Glossy White and Matt Black options.

“We believe that Aprilia SXR 160 with its unique next-generation design and technologically advanced features, will create a new everlasting experience for the Aprilia followers." Graffi added.