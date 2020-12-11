Pre-launch bookings for Aprilia SXR 160 now open for 5,000

Piaggio India on Friday announced the opening of pre-bookings for its soon-to-be-launched premium scooter Aprilia SXR 160. Interested buyers can make the booking for ₹5,000 through either the company's India website or at any of its dealerships across the country.

The Aprilia SXR 160 is making a whole lot of promises before its official launch and while it was first showcased at Auto Expo 2020 back in February, it is likely to garner a whole lot of attention once again once officially launched. This is primarily because of its stylish looks which take more than just a cue from Aprilia's global design language. With wrap-around LED Headlights, LED taillights, full digital cluster, mobile connectivity option, longer, bigger, and comfortable seating, adjustable rear suspension, disc brake with ABS, and signature Aprilia graphics, the premium scooter is looking at targeting those interested in a more upmarket experience in this category.

At the core of Aprilia SXR 160 is a BS 6 compatible 160 cc engine with three-valve fuel injection clean emission technology. It comes mated to an automatic CVT gearbox.

Piaggio India is betting big with its next big offering in the country and is confident of the scooter finding its intended mark. "It is a great feeling as our premium scooter, the Aprilia SXR 160, has started rolling out of the production lines. 2020 was a year filled with challenges, but we were determined to fulfil our promise of delivering the much-anticipated scooter at the earliest," said Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director, Piaggio India. "We believe that Aprilia SXR 160 with its unique next-generation design and technologically advanced features, will create a new everlasting experience for the Aprilia followers."

The Aprilia SXR 160 will be made available in three colour options - Glossy Red, Matt Blue, Glossy White and Matt Black. There is no direct competition for the SXR 160 in the Indian market right now. When launched it is expected to be placed in the range of ₹1.10 lakh to ₹1.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

Piaggio has also confirmed that it is planning to introduce the Vespa Electtrica in India by 2022.