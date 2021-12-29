Ola begins to set up Hyperchargers for e-scooters, aims to hit 4,000 by 2022

“Hypercharger roll out has begun across cities. At key BPCL pumps as well as residential complexes. 4000+ points up through next year. We’re installing across India and will make them operational in 6-8 weeks. Will be free for use till end June 22 for all customers," wrote Aggarwal on Twitter.

In October, Ola Electric had announced the launch of its first Hypercharger. The company had earlier announced that it will set up charging support for its customers under its 'Hypercharger' setup that will be installed in over 100,000 locations/touchpoints across 400 Indian cities.

Ola Electric's Hyperchargers will be capable of charging e-scooter batteries from 0 - 50% in just 18 minutes, making it fit for a half cycle range of 75 km. A home-charger unit, however, will also come as standard with each unit purchased.