Ola Electric’s dream of world’s largest EV factory may hit chip crisis bump

Ola Electric, one India's latest EV startups, aims to turn its Futurefactory in Tamil Nadu as the biggest hub for electric vehicles in the world. The facility, which was built within a year, has the capacity to roll out 20 lakh electric scooters every year. As Ola goes full steam with production of its first products, questions remain whether the dream of world's largest EV factory will turn true any time soon.

Ola Electric has so far received around 90,000 bookings for its e-scooters. Though the EV maker has not revealed the production numbers yet, the company is currently facing the challenge to deliver them to customers within promised timeline. However, according to a Bloomberg report, mass production of Ola's e-scooters is likely to be pushed back until at least January.

Ola Electric began delivery of its S1 and S1 Pro scooters from December 16 after a delay of almost four months after the much-anticipated models were launched as early as on August 15. Ola had earlier blamed supply issues for the delay, much to the dismay of millions who had booked the e-scooters for a mere ₹499. When the wait finally got over, customers have not really got what they have paid for.

Several Ola customers took to social media complaining about less range than the promised 181 kms for S1 Pro. The company had to issue a clarification saying that the true range for Ola S1 Pro is 135 kms, with conditions like only one rider weighing less than 70 kgs riding in normal mode in city conditions where roads do not have inclines more than five per cent and no extra load on the vehicle.