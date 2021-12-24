Ola Electric to star delivery in new cities. Check if yours is on the list

Ola Electric had opened the purchase window for the scooters only in September for two days. Last month, the EV maker had rolled out the largest-ever direct-to-consumer experience initiative, offering test rides across the country.

Ola Electric scooters come in two variants -S1 and S1 Pro. While the former is priced at ₹1 lakh, the latter comes for ₹1.30 lakh (ex showroom, before state subsidies). While the S1 variant claims to cover 121 kms, the more-expensive S1 Pro brags of going around 180 kms before needing a recharge.

Ola e-scooters come with three ride modes - Normal, Sport and Hyper. It gets features such as a large display screen with an Android-based OS, app control, speakers, USB point for charging and a large under-seat storage space.