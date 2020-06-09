The Japanese bike maker is readying the next generation Cygnus-X 125 scooter which has been spotted amidst road tests in the Land of the Rising Sun.

Even though the test unit can be seen covered under camouflage but the spy image manages to surface the styling changes expected on the scooter. The top of the Apron also shows a very interesting update which is more than just refreshed styling. Though unconfirmed, but the next generation Cygnus-X 125 will get a dashcam which can be seen mounted at the top of the front apron.

Also, if rumours hold any grounds, there will most likely be another cam added on to its tail section. The inclusion of a drive recorder suggests that it might also get smartphone connectivity for data transfer. So needless to say that other smartphone-related features like handling calls and music, navigation, etc. may be part of the package. For the record, its flagship bikes such as the R1 and R1M already come equipped with Bluetooth connectivity feature. The scooter will also get a fully-digital instrument cluster.

In terms of mechanicals, it will most likely source power from the 124 cc single-cylinder engine that's seen on the Yamaha NMax. This unit churns out 12 PS of power at 7,500 rpm and 12 Nm of torque at 7,250 rpm.

As far as Indian domestic market is concerned, Yamaha Motor India has earlier said that it plans to exit the mass-market commuter segment and will shift focus on the premium commuter segment.

It is still very premature to comment if the company has any plans to introduce the new Cygnus-X 125 scooter in India as this would bring its own set of challenges including local production for competitive pricing, etc.