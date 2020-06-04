New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) Yamaha Motor India Group (YMIG) on Wednesday said it has handed over a cheque for ₹25 lakh to district authority of Gautam Buddh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, to support the state government in its efforts to control the spread of COVID-19.

The amount has been donated towards the chief minister distress relief funds of Uttar Pradesh.

The cheque was handed over to Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj by Sanjiv Paul, senior vice president and Vimal Raina, vice president from Yamaha management, the company said in a statement.

In May, the company had announced donation of ₹61.5 lakh contributed by its permanent employees as well as some trainees based at the three plant locations (Kanchipuram, Surajpur and Faridabad), corporate office in Chennai and area offices across India.

Out of the total donation ₹25 lakh each were donated to the chief minister distress relief funds of Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu while the remaining amount of ₹11.5 lakh was donated to the PM-CARES Fund.

