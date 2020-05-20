Yamaha Motor India has raised prices of the Ray ZR 125 BS 6 and Ray ZR Street Rally 125 BS 6 by ₹800.

The updated BS complaint Ray ZR 125 scooters were announced back in February. While the Ray ZR 125 was initially priced at ₹66,730*, the Ray ZR Street Rally 125 retailed at ₹70,730*, now both the scooter are expensive by ₹800.

Both the scooters share the same appearance in terms of common apron-mounted headlight setup, aggressive body panels, LED DRL , single long seat, a fully digital instrument console and more. Apart from this, both also feature a same 125 cc single-cylinder air-cooled powertrain which delivers 8.2 PS of power at 6,500 rpm and 9.7 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm.

The top-spec Ray ZR Street Rally 125 gets some exclusive styling styling treatment such as the block pattern tyres, knuckle guards, slightly sportier graphics and body panels.

The Ray ZR 125 has been featured in two variants - Drum and Disc. While the drum variant gets 2 colour options including Metallic Black and Cyan Blue, the Disc Brake variant has a slew of options such as Dark Matte Blue, Reddish Yellow Cocktail, Matte Red Metallic, Metallic Black and Cyan Blue.

The higher-spec Street Rally 125 is available in a solo variant and two colours including Sparkle Green and Purplish Blue Metallic.

For the record, Ray ZR series isn't the only offering from Yamaha to have received a recent price hike, as new BS 6 models including the YZF-R15 V3.0, Yamaha FZ-Fi, Yamaha FZS-Fi and Yamaha MT-15 are all costlier now.

Model New Price Old Price Price Hike Ray ZR 125 Fi Drum ₹ 67,530 ₹ 66,730 ₹ 800 Ray ZR 125 Fi Disc ₹ 70,530 ₹ 69,730 ₹ 800 Ray ZR Street Rally 125 Fi ₹ 71,530 ₹ 70,730 ₹ 800