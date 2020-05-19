The Ice Fluo Vermillion colour scheme of the BS 6 compliant Yamaha MT-15 is now dearer by ₹500. In this colour the motorcycle now costs ₹1,39,900*. Previously, this paint scheme costed ₹1,39,400*.

The MT-15 BS 6 is also available in Metallic Black and Dark Matt Blue paint options, but these colours cost ₹1,000 lower at ₹1,38,900*.

(Also Read: Yamaha resumes operations in India after issuing detailed guidelines)

The Ice Fluo Vermillion paint scheme is the sportiest of them all and it goes without saying that it is also very popular among buyers thanks to the intimidating red coloured alloy wheels that's exclusive to this option. This option offers light coloured body panels along with a fully blacked-out engine and exhaust assembly which makes the bike look quite sporty.

The MT-15 is the smallest offering in the Yamaha's MT range (international) of motorcycles which also includes MT-07, MT-09 and MT-10. On the outside, it sports similarly styled twin-pod LED headlamps, aggressive tank design with central running blackened strip, single-seat and dual-tone pattern all over the body. The overall styling of the bike is quite unique.

It also features a fully-digital instrument cluster with negative screen. It's the same unit that's shared with the YZF-R15 V3.0 motorcycle and is good enough to display information such as current speed, rpm, current-gear, fuel-level and more, in a simple and uncluttered format.

Apart from the metre console, it also shares the same engine with the YZF-R15 V3.0. It's a BS 6 complaint 155 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which delivers 18.5 PS of power at 10,000 rpm and 14.1 Nm at 8,500 rpm. The transmission option includes a 6-speed unit.

The MT-15 comes kitted with features such as Variable Valve Actuation (VVA), Single-channel ABS, and Assist and slipper clutch as standard.

(Also Read: Yamaha employees donate a day's salary to help in India's fight against Covid-19)

The company has also recently hiked prices of the MT-15's full faired counterpart, the YZF-R15 V3.0.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi







