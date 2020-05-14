The BS 6 compliant Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 has received its first price hike after its launch in December 2019. For the record, the entry-level sports bike was earlier priced at ₹1,45,300*. The bike now costs up to ₹1,000 more. In Thunder Grey paint scheme, the motorcycle now retails at ₹1,45,800 which is ₹500 in excess to the older price. The Racing Blue paint scheme costs ₹1,46,900 and the Dark Knight colour choice is priced at ₹1,47,900.

With the previous update, the motorcycle was given a cleaner 155 cc single-cylinder engine. This liquid-cooled unit features a SOHC set up and fuel injection. It is responsible for delivering 18.6 PS of maximum power and 14.1 Nm of peak torque. The bike also received VVA technology with the third-generation change a few years back. This features permits engine to deliver continues power surge throughout the rev band.

With the last generation change the motorcycle was also updated with newer looks and a fully digital instrument panel, along with several other updates.

Some of its key highlights include its Deltabox frame, aluminium swingarm, linked-type rear monoshock, Dual-channel ABS, Assist and slipper clutch, low slung clip-on handle bars and more.

The Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 is a very popular product in the entry-level sports bikes. It was originally launched back in 2008 and over the years, it has received some major changes which have transformed it into a much sharper and sportier looking motorcycle. Also, it has gained some heavy performance updates which have contributed to its sharper handling characteristics.

Though technically, there is no direct rival to the R15 V3.0 in the Indian market as of now, but in terms of performance it competes against the likes of KTM RC 125.

Yamaha is also about to reveal the pricing of the BS 6 complaint FZ25 and FZS 25.

(All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi)