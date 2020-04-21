The lockdown has forced everyone to stay inside indoors and spend more time with family. Now, with all the sporting events put on hold, Mahendra Singh Dhoni is spending time with his family at his lavish farmhouse.

His wife, Sakshi Dhoni recently shared a video over social media where she can be heard saying, "Two kids are playing here, the big kid and the small kid". The video shows former India skipper riding his beloved Yamaha RD350 with daughter Ziva sitting as a pillion.

Dhoni rebuilt his Yamaha RD350 a few years back. It is one of the oldest bikes in his collection.

MS Dhoni hasn't played international cricket since the country's exit from 2019 Word Cup's semifinal. He was set to return to the ground at the 13th edition of the IPL which was slated to begin from March 29th, but has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dhoni was also spotted riding a Harley-Davidson Fat Boy a few week back in his hometown Ranchi. He has a collection of a number of motorcycles such as Yamaha RD350, Ducati 1098, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R and much more. Read about Dhoni's full motorbike collection here.

Out of all the bikes, the Kawasaki Ninja H2 and the Confederate X132 Hellcat are the most enticing ones in Dhoni's collection. He is actually the owner of India's first Ninja H2 which was delivered to him back in 2015.

Dhoni has even taken his Confederate X132 Hellcat to a track day session at the BIC (Buddh International Circuit). It is in fact one of the rarest bikes in Dhoni's collection. Besides him, the bike is also owned by some other celebs such as Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, David Beckham and Ryan Reynolds. It is powered by a 2.2 L V-Twin which churns out 132 PS and 200 Nm of torque.















