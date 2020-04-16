MS Dhoni's insane bike collection: From Kawasaki Ninja H2 to Confederate Hellcat

Apart from his wicket keeping skills and helicopter shots, MS Dhoni is also very famous for his insane collection of bikes.

Dhoni's love for motorcycles goes back to his early college days when he used to ride a Rajdoot and over the years, he has added some very enticing possessions to his collection. Here is the list Dhoni's bikes.

My first bike pic.twitter.com/Die1cZ22YW — Mahendra Singh Dhoni (@msdhoni) September 12, 2013





Kawasaki Ninja H2:

Out of all, this Kawacker is one of Dhoni's favorite bikes. He is actually the very first owner of the Ninja H2 in India. Dhoni makes sure to take the supercharged beast out on a ride when has time, and he has also been spotted on some occasions with his H2.

The Ninja H2 runs on a 998 cc four-cylinder supercharged engine which delivers 231 PS at 11,500 rpm and 141.7 Nm at 11,000 rpm. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.









Harley-Davidson Fat Boy:

Apart from Kawasaki, Dhoni is also a big fan of Harley-Davidson bikes and he has a H-D Fat-Boy with him. The bike has been kept in his home town, Ranchi. Dhoni was also spotted riding it a few weeks back, read more about it here.

The Harley-Davidson Fat Boy received a generation change sometime around 2017. The Dhoni's bike belongs to the last generation which featured a 1690 cc air-cooled, V-Twin engine. It develop 77.78 PS (56.8 kW)) at 5,250 rpm and 132.00 Nm (13.5 kgf-m or 97.4 ft.lbs) at 3,250 rpm. The engine came paired to a 6-speed transmission.





Confederate X132 Hellcat:

Another seductive set of wheels that Dhoni owns is the Confederate X132 Hellcat motorcycle. Dhoni has even taken it on a track day at BIC (Buddh International Circuit).

It is probably one of the rarest bikes parked in Dhoni's motorcycle garage. Along with him, other A-list celebs like Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, David Beckham and Ryan Reynolds also own the same bike.

It runs on a 2.2 L V-Twin which delivers 132 PS and staggering 200 Nm of torque.

Ninja ZX-14R:

Another Kawasaki in Dhoni's garage is the ZX-14R. Instead of the green, Dhoni has a black unit, and its been with him for about a decade now.

The ZX-14R uses a 1,441 cc four-cylinder engine which delivers 200 PS of maximum power. It is capable of hitting a top speed in-excess of 300 km/hr.

(Also Read: Race video: Tesla Model 3 vs Harley-Davidson LiveWire, who will win?)

Ducati 1098:

Dhoni also has a Ducati 1098 in his garage. The bike was sold for a very limited period and Dhoni didn't miss the oppertunity of getting hands on one. As the name suggets, the bike uses a 1098 cc engine which delivers close to 160 PS of power. Later, it was succeeded by the Ducati 1198.

Apart for the above list, Dhoni has a bunch of more bikes such as Royal Enfield Machismo, Suzuki Shogun, Yamaha RD350, Yamaha YZF 600R, BSA Goldstar, Harley-Davidson Iron 883, a couple of Nortons and the list goes on.

Some serious deep-cleaning of his toys ... Personally done by " the man " himself !!! pic.twitter.com/k7ypGCAjzF — Sakshi Singh 🇮🇳❤️ (@SaakshiSRawat) July 17, 2015