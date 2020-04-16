Harley-Davidson has been working on the LiveWire electric motorcycle from a fairly longtime now and even after 6-7 years down the line there is a big question mark on its existence.

While the LiveWire seems to be quite a promising motorcycle, but the fact that EV technology is exclusive thanks to the higher costs involved and 'range anxiety' has kept EVs off the list for many potential buyers.

But the LiveWire is too important a project for Harley-Davidson to trash it after investing so much time and energy into it. After all, there's also a possibility that the company may have already started working on smaller EV projects which LiveWire may have spawned out. But these are all speculations.

While EVs may not match up the thrilling sound of IC engines, but in one area where they truly excel is the acceleration or thrust delivered thanks to the 'bang-on toque delivery' which is available as soon as you twist the wrist, quite literally.

The Harley-Davidson LiveWire sources power from a longitudinally-mounted electric motor which has been rated to deliver 105 PS and 116.6 Nm. The motor is juiced-up from a 15.5 kWh RESS (Rechargeable Energy Storage System) battery. The company says that the bike returns a full-charge range of 176 kms. The system supports DC fast charging and takes just about 40 minutes to get 0-80% charge, and 60 minutes for 0-100% charge. As per the officially claimed figures, the bike does 0-96 km/hr in merely 3 seconds and that's lite-class sport bike category. It's top speed has been electronically limited to 176 km/hr.

Motorcycles always have an edge over cars in terms of straight line acceleration, especially when it's a quarter-mile race and there are no turns involved. But around a race track, tables are turned, and a car would generally do lesser lap times compared to the bike in competition, thanks to higher corner speeds.





The Tesla Model 3, isn't your average daily driver. Apart from Standard, Long Range RWD/AWD package, it is also available in a Performance LR AWD package which boasts a 0-96 km/hr acceleration time of just over 3 seconds.

As seen in the test video above, the Harley-Davidson LiveWire wins the race because as soon as Tesla gets into groove and grips the tarmac, race ends. Also, Tesla's finishing speed on this quarter-mile track stands 6.4 km/hr faster than the LiveWire.

(Video courtesy: Dragtimes)