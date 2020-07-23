After teasing the new colour options on the upcoming 2020 Mojo 300 BS 6, Mahindra Two Wheelers has started accepting reservations for the bike in India. The Mojo 300 BS 6 can be pre-booked for a token amount of ₹5,000 at the authorized company dealerships. Its deliveries will commence after the price announcement. Some customers may have to wait a little longer since not all the dealerships are operational in the view of Covid-19 outbreak.

The bike is expected to be launched in India at a slightly higher premium against the previous BS 4-compliant model which started at ₹1,95,500 (ex-showroom). Official price list of the updated Mojo 300 BS 6 will be out very soon.

The biggest update on the new Mojo 300 BS 6 will be its BS 6-compliant 295 cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected, liquid-cooled engine powertrain. The revised power figures of the engine aren't available at the moment, however, the previous model was known to deliver 26 PS of power at 7,500 rpm and 28 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. Transmission duties on the new Mojo will continue to be handled by a 6-speed gearbox.

The bike will be available in a variety of new colour options which include both single and dual-tone options such as Garnet Black, Ruby Red (dual tone), Black Pearl, and Red Agate (dual tone).

(Also Read: Back to the roots: Jawa Motorcycles shown green light for Europe)

On the design and styling front, things will remain more or less the same. As for the equipment and feature list, it will continue with fat telescopic front forks and a rear monoshock unit. It will feature the same 320 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc. Goes without saying that the brakes will be teamed up with ABS for safety.