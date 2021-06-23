Made in India Honda CB350 RS to reach Japanese showrooms as GB350 this July

Honda's India-made CB350 RS has been introduced in the Japanese market as the GB350. The bike will reach the Japanese showroom by July 15, 2021. It will be present in two variants including the standard Honda GB 350, and the Honda GB350 S. The higher-spec 'S' trim will get new colour options not available with the standard trim. In addition, it will get premium details, just like the India-spec CB350 RS model.

Both the Japanese-spec trims will get the same 349 cc air-cooled, long-stroke single-cylinder engine responsible for delivering 20.8 bhp of maximum power at 5,500 rpm and 30 Nm of peak torque at 3,000 rpm.

Just like the India-spec model, the GB350 will be kitted with the Honda Selectable Torque Control safety feature which is a form of traction-control system.

While the GB350 sports a 130 mm rear tyre, the higher-spec GB350 S gets a wider 150 mm tyre. Both the trims are also distinctive in terms of different footpegs positioning as the S gets slightly different set footpegs, as well as a lower handlebar. It also gets a different headlight bezel and comes with full LED lighting, while the standard GB350 gets halogen lamps.

Honda will retail both the trims of the GB350 through its Honda Dream Network in Japan. After Japan, this made-in-India retro cruiser could also be exported to other prominent motorcycle markets including the rest of Asia-Pacific and Europe. But there is no official confirmation on this as of yet.

Meanwhile, Honda 2Wheelers India is gearing up to introduce more premium motorcycles in the country. It is also continuously expanding its BigWing dealership count across the Indian cities.