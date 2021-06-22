Honda reveals 2022 Super Cub 125 with new colours and features

Honda has updated its Super Cub 125 moped for 2021. The two-wheeler has been added with a new Euro 5-compliant engine with updated intervals and new features.

At the heart of the new Super Cub 125 sits an updated 125 cc single overhead cam, two-valve engine that is capable of delivering 9.6 bhp of maximum power at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque of 10.4 Nm that comes at 6,250 rpm. The updated moped has been given a newly designed airbox. The transmission, on the other hand, has been retained. It gets a four-speed gearbox with a centrifugal clutch, transmitting power to the rear wheel.

The new Super Cub 125 gets the Honda Smart Key system, and Answer Back function. For the record, the latter feature has also been added to the recently unveiled Honda Monkey bike. This feature allows the turn indicators to blink when promoted with a button in order to locate the position of the vehicle.

Honda has sold over 100 million units of the Super Cub by 2017, since its first introduction in 1958. Needless to say, it is one of the most popular offerings from the Japanese automaker ever.

Even the newest iteration of the model continues to feature the same simple and minimalistic design of the original model with a raised footboard, circular front headlamp, split seats, and a blacked-out classic exhaust pipe. Also, features such as LED lights, DRLs, and alloy wheels, give the Super Cub a contemporary touch.

It is unlikely to launch in India anytime soon, just like the new Monkey bike. Previously, Bajaj Auto had introduced a replica of the Honda Cub in the 1980s in the form of Bajaj M-50, albeit, in terms of technologically it was not based on the Cub moped.