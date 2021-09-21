Lotus reveals pioneering ‘blueprint’ for next-gen of electric sports cars

Lotus has previously announced that it will be coming up with a full range of EV performance cars and now the premium carmaker from the UK has showcased its innovative new lightweight chassis technology that will be found under the electric sports car in the range.

Lotus' new chassis has been developed through Project LEVA (Lightweight Electric Vehicle Architecture).

The same was announced by Lotus in October. Under the newly announced Project LEVA programme, the company is accelerating the development of all-new lightweight structures for its next-gen battery-powered sports cars.

The company has informed that the latest architecture will be integrated into its future electric sports cars. Also, the rear structure is 37% lighter than it is on the Lotus Emira V6. “Project LEVA and the electric sports car architecture are perfect illustrations of the innovation which continues to be at the heart of everything Lotus does. Today’s EVs are heavy in comparison to their ICE equivalents, so the ARMD funding has helped Lotus to innovate earlier in the product cycle and develop a new vehicle architecture that targets lightweight and performance density from conception. Rather than developing a single vehicle, it means Lotus now has the ‘blueprint’ for the next generation of electric sports cars, for future Lotus products and for the Lotus Engineering consultancy to commercialise," said Richard Moore, Executive Director, Engineering, Lotus Cars.

The new Project LEVA lightweight chassis technology is up for display at the Low Carbon Vehicle event staged by Cenex, at Millbrook Proving Ground, Bedfordshire, UK, on 22/23 September.

The company has also launched an animation that shows how the technology will form part of the new electric sports car chassis. It also highlights that the new chassis will be highly versatile in nature and providing a base for the upcoming Lotus EVs with variable layouts, wheelbase lengths, battery sizes and configurations.