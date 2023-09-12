HT Auto
Kawasaki Zx 4r Launched In India: 5 Things To Know

Kawasaki ZX-4R launched in India: 5 things to know

Kawasaki India surprised the Indian market with the launch of the ZX-4R. It is the brand's most affordable in-line four-cylinder motorcycle in India. However, in the global market, Kawasaki is also selling the Ninja ZX-25R which is one of the smallest capacity motorcycles with an in-line four. The ZX-4R will sit between the Ninja 650 and Ninja 400 in the portfolio. Here are five things that one should know about the Kawasaki ZX-4R.

By: Paarth khatri
| Updated on: 12 Sep 2023, 12:48 PM
Kawasaki has launched the ZX-4R in the Indian market. It is the most affordable motorcycle in manufacturer's India lineup that has an in-line four-cylinder engine. However, the in the global market, Kawasaki also sells the ZX-25R which comes with a 250 cc, in-line four cylinder engine.
Kawasaki ZX-4R costs <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.49 lakh ex-showroom. It is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>71,000 less than the Z900 which is a naked streetfighter. The ZX-4R sits between the Ninja 400 and Ninja 650 in the portfolio of the manufacturer.
The ZX-4R is priced on the higher side because it comes to the Indian market as a Completely Built Unit or a CBU. This means that the motorcycle is not being made in India because of which it attracts higher taxes.
At first glance, a person might get confused between the ZX-4R and larger in-line four-cylinder machines from Kawasaki. This is because the fairing is quite similar and so is the LED headlamp that has a split design. Unfortunately, Kawasaki is only selling the ZX-4R in one colour that is Metallic Spark Black. 
The motorcycle comes with a 4.3-inch TFT screen that comes with Bluetooth connectivity and a dedicated Track mode. It also supports turn-by-turn navigation and notification updates. Around the TFT screen, there are tell tail lights and. The ZX-4R comes with our riding modes - Sport, Road, Rain and Rider (customisable),
Powering the ZX-4R is a 399cc liquid-cooled inline-four motor that puts out 75 bhp at a whopping 14,500 rpm and 39 Nm of peak torque at 13,000 rpm. It’s paired with a 6-speed gearbox and gets a slipper clutch and a quickshifter. The power output is increased to 78 bhp with RAM air intake.
From the specifications, it is clear that the ZX-4R comes with a high-revving engine which means that the rider would need to work to extract all that power. So, the rider would need to climb the revs everytime he wants to make a overtake or accelerate. 
The ZX-4R uses a trellis frame that is suspended by 37 mm up-side down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear that gets preload adjustability. Braking duties are performed by 4-piston dual-piston calipers and 290 mm disc brakes whereas at the rear there is a 220 mm disc with a single-piston caliper.
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R is sold in three variants in the global market.
Kawasaki ZX-4R: Design

The design of the Kawasaki ZX-4R is very similar to other Ninja motorcycles. This means that there is an LED headlamp in the front with a split design. There is a full fairing that protects the rider from windblast and the fuel tank looks quite muscular. There is a single-sided exhaust and a sharp rear section.

Kawasaki ZX-4R: Powertrain

Powering the ZX-4R is a 399cc liquid-cooled inline-four motor that puts out 75 bhp at a whopping 14,500 rpm and 39 Nm of peak torque at 13,000 rpm. It’s paired with a 6-speed gearbox and gets a slipper clutch and a quickshifter. The power output is increased to 78 bhp with RAM air intake.

Kawasaki ZX-4R: Hardware

The ZX-4R uses a trellis frame that is suspended by 37 mm up-side down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear that gets preload adjustability. Braking duties are performed by 4-piston dual-piston calipers and 290 mm disc brakes whereas at the rear there is a 220 mm disc with a single-piston caliper.

Kawasaki ZX-4R: Features

In terms of features, the ZX-4R comes with our riding modes - Sport, Road, Rain and Rider (customisable), which can be controlled using the 4.3-inch TFT screen that gets Bluetooth connectivity with turn-by-turn navigation and notification updates. The motorcycle comes with all LED lighting and a dedicated Track mode for the instrument cluster.

Also Read : 2024 KTM 890 Adventure R Rally unveiled globally

Kawasaki ZX-4R: Price

Kawasaki has priced the ZX-4R at 8.49 lakh ex-showroom. The manufacturer is already selling the base variant of the motorcycle.

First Published Date: 12 Sep 2023, 12:48 PM IST
TAGS: Kawasaki Kawasaki India Kawasaki ZX 4R

