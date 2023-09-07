Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R to launch on 11th September

Kawasaki India is preparing to launch the ZX-4R in the Indian market. The ZX-4R will be the brand's most affordable four-cylinder motorcycle in India and it will launch on 11th September. Moreover, it is expected that Kawasaki will only sell the ZX-4R only in one trim which will be the base version. So, the SE and R version is not expected to make its way to the Indian market.

The ZX-4R is a spiritual successor to the ZXR400 that used to be on sale back in 1989. However, it was discontinued because of stricter emission norms. The ZX-4R is already on sale in the global market. Moreover, Kawasaki is the only manufacturer that is selling 250 cc and 400 cc in-line four-cylinder motorcycles.

Powering the ZX-4R is a 399 cc four-cylinder motor that puts out 75 bhp at a whopping 14,500 rpm and 39 Nm of peak torque at 13,000 rpm. It’s paired with a 6-speed gearbox and gets a slipper clutch and a quickshifter. The power output is increased to 78 bhp with RAM air intake.

The Kawasaki ZX-4R gets four riding modes - Sport, Road, Rain and Rider (customisable), which can be controlled using the 4.3-inch TFT screen that gets Bluetooth connectivity with turn-by-turn navigation and notification updates.

Kawasaki uses a trellis frame that is suspended by 37 mm up-side down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear that gets preload adjustability. Braking duties are performed by 4-piston dual-piston calipers and 290 mm disc brakes whereas at the rear there is a 220 mm disc with a single-piston caliper.

In terms of design, the ZX-4R looks very similar to the larger Ninja motorcycles. It gets a split LED headlamp and 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in 120/70 section front and 160/60 section rear tyres.

