Jawa 42 Bobber launched, is the most affordable bobber in the Indian market

Jawa 42 Bobber is based on the Jawa 42. It is powered by a 334 cc engine that produces 30 Ps and 32 Nm.

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles have launched the all-new Jawa 42 Bobber in the Indian market at a starting price of ₹2.06 lakhs (ex-showroom) and the top-end variant costs ₹2.09 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be offered in three variants, the only difference among the three is the paint scheme. At this price, the Jawa 42 Bobber is the most affordable bobber-style motorcycle in the Indian market. Jawa 42 Bobber will available for test rides and deliveries across Jawa Yezdi dealerships starting early next week.

Colour Price (ex-showroom) Mystic Copper 2,06,500 Moonstone White 2,07,500 Jasper Red (Dual Tone) 2,09,187

The paint schemes in which the Jawa 42 Bobber will be offered are Mystic Copper, Moonstone white and a dual-tone Jasper Red. Jawa has said that the 42 Bobber is not just a design & styling exercise because the manufacturer has made ergonomic and tech enhancements to the motorcycle.

(Also read: Jawa Yezdi motorcycles, old and new, to ride together for the first time)

The 42 Bobber is the second bobber in Jawa's line-up. They already have the Perak in their line-up but it is currently Jawa's flagship. The Perak might not sell in huge numbers because it does lack practicality but it still has a cult following for its bobber styling. People who cannot afford the Perak or only want a bobber for occasional weekend rides could prefer the 42 Bobber over the Perak.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The Jawa 42 Bobber has minimalistic bodywork, chopped-up fenders, low single seat, fat tyres and unique paint schemes. The headlamp is still a round unit which is a good thing, there is a new handlebar, new fuel tank, clock console and an all-new seat.

The new fuel tank has carved knee recesses with tank pads to add a retro touch and helps the rider in gripping the tank. The fender and side panels are finished in gloss black so that the paint scheme of the motorcycle can stand out more.

The 42 Bobber uses a 334 cc engine that produces 30.64 Ps of max power and 32.74 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Jawa has also tweaked the suspension setup for the bobber.

First Published Date: