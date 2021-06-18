Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > In Pics: All-new 2021 Yamaha Fascino breaks cover with digital screen, Bluetooth

In Pics: All-new 2021 Yamaha Fascino breaks cover with digital screen, Bluetooth

5 Photos . Updated: 18 Jun 2021, 01:36 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Yamaha Motor India on Friday revealed the new Fascino 125 scooter.
  • Fascino 125 from Yamaha gets a new exterior look and fresh paint schemes.
  • It features a Bluetooth connectivity feature on its digital screen.

1/5With the latest update, the all-new Yamaha Fascino 125 scooter gets a completely new exterior look and fresh paint schemes. It has also gained a new and more efficient engine.
<
2/5Apart from the revamped exterior staying, the 2021 Fascino 125 gets a range of new features. It gets a digital instrument console, a hybrid technology engine with power assist, disc brakes, Bluetooth connectivity, and LED lighting.
<
3/5Powering the new Fascino 125 is a refreshed engine with the company's hybrid technology feature. This engine has been rated to develop 8.6bhp of maximum power and 10.3Nm of peak torque.
<
4/5The Fascino 125 continues to ride on the same set of telescopic forks upfront, while the rear suspension duties have been managed by a monoshock.
<
5/5The Fascino 125 is a rival to the Suzuki Access 125, TVS NTorq 125, and the Honda Activa 125.
<

TRENDING NEWS

See All