Honda's two-wheeler range to be ready for OBD-II and RDE compliance from April 1

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India’s (HMSI) two-wheeler range will be ready to comply with the OBD-II and RDE compliance norms from the April 1, 2023, deadline. The two-wheeler giant introduced the Honda Activa 6G H-Smart in January this year with new features and compliance with the latest regulations. However, the remainder of the mass-market models is yet to receive the update.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the Honda Shine 100 launch, Yogesh Mathur, Operating Officer, Sales & Marketing, HMSI, said that the company is aiming to clear its current inventory by March 31, 2023, and switch to the OBD-II and RDE compliant models from April 1 onwards. Mathur also confirmed that the dealers have an inventory of just about two weeks, till the end of the month, ensuring that there is a minimal impact of the change in regulations on its dealer partners.

The Honda Shine 100 was recently launched as the brand's most affordable motorcycle

Honda has so far updated the Activa 6G and the CB350 range to meet the latest emission norms. Both models arrived with value additions in the market including the anti-theft feature on the Activa, while the CB350 range received a host of customisation packages, in a bid to make the model more enticing for customers. The newly-launched Honda Shine 100 is also compliant with the latest regulations.

This leaves the 110-125 range of motorcycles and scooters, as well as models like the X-Blade, Unicorn, Hornet 2.0 and the like. Considering the manufacturer is not planning on axing any of its models, expect the two-wheelers to arrive with upgrades by April, along with a marginal price hike.

Honda Two-Wheeler India will also announce its plans for electrification on March 29, 2023. The company is expected to announce its strategy for electric two-wheelers in India and possibly showcase its new electric scooter/motorcycle at the time. The company has also confirmed plans of introducing the Activa 6G with a digital console and Bluetooth connectivity later in the year.

