Honda to reveal two-wheeler electric plans for India on March 29

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is all set to commence its journey towards electric mobility and the company will reveal plans for the electric two-wheeler segment on March 29, 2023. Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the Honda Shine 100 launch, the company confirmed the development without elaborating much on what the announcement will comprise.

Honda Two-Wheeler India previously announced its plans towards electrification with the first electric scooter set to arrive by March 2024. Atsushi Ogata, MD, President & CEO, HMSI, confirmed the development during the launch of the Activa 6G H-Smart earlier this year. The company has already invested in battery-swapping technology and is currently in the process of establishing a network of battery-swapping stations across the country.

Honda is setting up its own battery swapping stations across the country under 'Honda eSwap'

It’s not clear what Honda plans to announce on March 29 but we could get a glimpse of the upcoming electric two-wheeler. We also expect to hear more about the brand’s swapping infrastructure and if it will be incorporated into the electric two-wheeler business as well. So far, the swappable batteries are only available for electric three-wheelers. That said, Ogata previously confirmed that the swapping tech will be a big part of the company’s electrification goals.

Honda has already been using battery swapping internationally with models like the PCX electric scooter, as well as the Honda EM1 e that was unveiled at EICMA 2022 and also gets swappable batteries. It makes sense that the company would want to have a robust infrastructure in place for swapping batteries before it chooses to bring an electric offering dependent on the same.

Honda is accelerating its efforts in electrification to meet carbon neutrality by 2040. This not only includes small-capacity electric two-wheelers but larger electric motorcycles as well. The company’s EVs will be built at its facility in Vithalapur, Gujarat. Honda plans to set up a separate assembly line for the same, while the company’s EV operations will take place out of the Narsapura facility in Karnataka. More details on Honda’s EV plans will be revealed in a few days.

