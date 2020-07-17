Honda Forza 350 maxi-scooter: All you need to know

Honda has introduced the new Forza 350 maxi-scooter in Thailand. It has been priced at THB 1,73,500 (coverts to ₹4.16 lakh) for the Standard variant and THB 1,82,900 (equivalent to ₹4.35 lakh) for the Touring variant. One of the key differences between both the versions include a standard top box on Touring version.

On the outside, the new Honda Forza 350 appears to be similar to the smaller Forza 300 scooter. It has a very modern and aggressive profile, especially when looked from the sides.

Some of the key features of the new maxi-scooter include an electrically adjustable windscreen which can be raised by up to 150 mm. Moreover, it also gets LED lights, keyless ignition, digital-analogue instrument console, and a USB charger which resides inside the enclosed cubby hole behind the front apron. This space can store a phone, a water bottle etc. In terms of storage capacity, the scooter also features a notably large bin underneath the seat that's good enough to place two helmets.

(Also Read: 'Unused' Honda two-wheelers now available with huge discounts)

Under the impressive bodywork of the Forza 350 maxi-scooter sits a new 329.6 cc, single-cylinder, four-valve, liquid-cooled powertrain. Currently, the company hasn't revealed power figures of this engine, but it would be safe to expect that the output from this unit will be more than the Forza 300's 25.1 PS/27.2 Nm. Also, it will most likely be Euro 5/ BS 6-compliant.

The engine is equipped with a CVT transmission and features the Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) system which is just another name for traction control.

In terms of construction, it shares the same underpinnings as the smaller Forza 300. It has been built around a tubular steel frame, with a telescopic fork doing duties at the front and twin, adjustable shock absorbers which sit at the rear. It rolls on 15-inch wheel (front), and 14-inches wheel (rear).

The braking duties are taken cared by disc brakes at both the ends. The brakes comes teamed-up with a standard dual-channel ABS.

The chances are less likely that the Honda Forza 350 maxi-scooter will be introduced in the Indian market anytime soon.