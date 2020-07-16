'Unused' Honda two-wheelers now available with huge discounts at company website

HMSI is selling 'unused' two-wheelers online at huge discounts. The company has launched a special online portal to register interest on these vehicles.

The company hasn't explicitly stated what these unused vehicles are, but it is understood that these units are nothing but the pre-registered BS 4 stock which couldn't be sold before April 1st deadline. And now the company is clearing out the stock using its online platform.

Interested customers can head on to the company website and click on the 'Book Now' tab and select 'Unused' section which will then be redirected to a user information form. After submitting the required data, the customer will be directly contacted by a Honda representative.

The 'unused' Honda two-wheelers will be available with zero odometer reading just like brand new vehicles, but these are already registered under the company/dealer name and thus the customer will technically be the second owner of the vehicle on paper.

While the company hasn't disclosed the discounted model specific pricing, but the discount is supposed to be hefty on these vehicles.

Goes without saying that these vehicles will be limited in number for obvious reasons and currently the website shows a list of two-wheelers including Honda Activa 5G, Activa 125, Cliq, Dio, Navi, CB Shine, CB Hornet, CBR 250R, Dream Neo and several other models.

Earlier this month HMSI launched its online sales platform to enhance digital engagement of customers. On the occasion Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director - Sales and Marketing, HMSI said, “Digitization is the key to connect with the contactless customer in this era of new normal. The Online booking platform on our official website maximizes customer convenience of booking their favourite Honda 2wheeler without stepping out."